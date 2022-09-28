Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & features.

Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs
In Pakistan’s market, the Nokia C21 is categorized as being inexpensive. This smartphone is a member of Nokia’s C-series.
Unisoc SC9863A, one of the newest chipsets, powers the Nokia C21 (28nm). This premium chipset has been released in a variety of brands.
The Octa-Core CPU of the Nokia C21 gives this chipset extra power. Additionally, the PowerVR GE8322 GPU is housed inside of this smartphone.
The Nokia C21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 16,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dark Blue, Warm Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash, Video 720p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 3000 mAh
