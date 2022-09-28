Advertisement
Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & features.

In Pakistan’s market, the Nokia C21 is categorized as being inexpensive. This smartphone is a member of Nokia’s C-series.

Unisoc SC9863A, one of the newest chipsets, powers the Nokia C21 (28nm). This premium chipset has been released in a variety of brands.

The Octa-Core CPU of the Nokia C21 gives this chipset extra power. Additionally, the PowerVR GE8322 GPU is housed inside of this smartphone.

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan

The Nokia C21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 16,999.

Nokia C21 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDark Blue, Warm Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video 720p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 3000 mAh

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
