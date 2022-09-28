Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & features.

In Pakistan’s market, the Nokia C21 is categorized as being inexpensive. This smartphone is a member of Nokia’s C-series.

Unisoc SC9863A, one of the newest chipsets, powers the Nokia C21 (28nm). This premium chipset has been released in a variety of brands.

The Octa-Core CPU of the Nokia C21 gives this chipset extra power. Additionally, the PowerVR GE8322 GPU is housed inside of this smartphone.

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan

The Nokia C21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 16,999.

Nokia C21 Specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions 169.9 x 77.9 x 8. 8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dark Blue, Warm Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1. 2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/ 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, touch focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video 720p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 3000 mAh

