Nvidia launches Drive Thor; sports infotainment & driver assistance.

Drive Thor, a new generation automotive-grade microprocessor that will combine several in-car functions, is about to be released by Nvidia.

The chip will manage numerous infotainment elements as well as driver assistance functions, claims the tech company.

As a replacement for its Drive Orin and Drive Atlan chipsets, Nvidia will introduce Drive Thor in 2025.

Officials at the company assert that Thor, with 2000 teraflops of computing performance, is far simpler and smaller than its rivals.

At a press conference, Danny Shapiro, the company’s vice president of automotive, said:

“If we look at a car today, advanced driver assistance systems, parking, driver monitoring, camera mirrors, digital instrument cluster and infotainment are all different computers distributed throughout the vehicle. In 2025, these functions will no longer be separate computers. Rather, Drive Thor will enable manufacturers to efficiently consolidate these functions into a single system, reducing overall system cost.”

The automotive sector employs a number of clients of Nvidia who use Drive series chips.

The main rival of the company is Qualcomm, which provides Snapdragon chips to different automakers for their infotainment systems.

Automakers like JiDU Auto, NIO, Li Auto, R Auto, IM Motors, and Polestar are among Nvidia’s clients.

Additionally, the company recently teamed with companies including Volvo, Zeekr, and Xpeng that would later use Drive Chipsets.

Nvidia is aiming for a bigger market share despite the fact that the majority of its customers are from China.

According to reports, Nvidia is in discussions with a number of multinational automakers with the goal of becoming a major supplier of tech solutions to automakers all over the world.

