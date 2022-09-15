OnePlus X price in Pakistan & features

An Android smartphone created by OnePlus is called the OnePlus X. Three months after the OnePlus 2, the company’s second flagship, which went on sale on July 27, it was released on October. Three different design variations for the OnePlus X were offered: Onyx (black), Champagne (white), and a special Ceramic edition. According to OnePlus, only 10,000 Ceramic OnePlus X models will be produced, and only in Europe.

OnePlus X price in Pakistan

The price of OnePlus X is Rs. 32,899/-

OnePlus X specs

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – Europe 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) – Europe Speed HSPA, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes LAUNCH Announced 2015, October Status Available. Released 2015, November BODY Dimensions 140 x 69 x 6.9 mm (5.51 x 2.72 x 0.27 in) Weight 138 g / 160 g (4.87 oz) Sim Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.0 inches, 68.9 cm2 (~71.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~441 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Others OxygenOS 2.2.3 PLATFORM OS Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 CPU Quad-core 2.3 GHz Krait 400 GPU Adreno 330 MEMORY Internal 16 GB, 3 GB RAM CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, LED flash Features 1/3″ sensor size, 1.14 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected] Secondary 8 MP, f/2.4 SOUND Others Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 4.0, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0 FEATURES BATTERY Others Non

removable Li

removable Li-Po 2525 mAh battery MISC Colors Onyx, Ceramic, Champagne

