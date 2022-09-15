OnePlus X price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
An Android smartphone created by OnePlus is called the OnePlus X.   Three months after the OnePlus 2, the company’s second flagship, which went on sale on July 27, it was released on October. Three different design variations for the OnePlus X were offered: Onyx (black), Champagne (white), and a special Ceramic edition. According to OnePlus, only 10,000 Ceramic OnePlus X models will be produced, and only in Europe.

OnePlus X price in Pakistan

The price of OnePlus X is Rs. 32,899/-

OnePlus X specs

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – Europe
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) – Europe
SpeedHSPA, LTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
LAUNCH
Announced2015, October
StatusAvailable. Released 2015, November
BODY
Dimensions140 x 69 x 6.9 mm (5.51 x 2.72 x 0.27 in)
Weight138 g / 160 g (4.87 oz)
SimHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.0 inches, 68.9 cm2 (~71.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~441 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Others
  • OxygenOS 2.2.3
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 801
CPUQuad-core 2.3 GHz Krait 400
GPUAdreno 330
MEMORY
Internal16 GB, 3 GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
Features1/3″ sensor size, 1.14 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected]
Secondary8 MP, f/2.4
SOUND
Others
  • Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth4.0, A2DP
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
FEATURES
BATTERY
Others
  • Non
  • removable Li
  • Po 2525 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsOnyx, Ceramic, Champagne
