Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features

The resolution will be 1440 x 2960.

Dual camera with 12 MP sensor is placed on the back side.

This phone have 6.2 inch touchscreen.

Advertisement

Fans of Samsung are anticipating the release of the Galaxy S9 with excitement, but many are unaware that a Plus version will also be available to further arouse their enthusiasm. Although S8 was the biggest superstar last year, the new siblings are more more impressive. In order to prevent scratches and prevent the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from breaking, the device has an aluminum frame on one side and a thick coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering both the front and back. Additionally, this device received an IP68 certification, meaning it can withstand submersion for roughly 30 minutes. Although the designs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and this model are relatively similar, their displays are different sizes.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan is 111,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus specs

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo Dimensions 157.9 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa GPU Mali-G72 MP18 Display Technology Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~531 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 12 MP (f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55) Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh – Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a high-midrange handset with a 5000...