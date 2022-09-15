Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs
The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a high-midrange handset with a 5000...
Fans of Samsung are anticipating the release of the Galaxy S9 with excitement, but many are unaware that a Plus version will also be available to further arouse their enthusiasm. Although S8 was the biggest superstar last year, the new siblings are more more impressive. In order to prevent scratches and prevent the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from breaking, the device has an aluminum frame on one side and a thick coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering both the front and back. Additionally, this device received an IP68 certification, meaning it can withstand submersion for roughly 30 minutes. Although the designs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and this model are relatively similar, their displays are different sizes.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan is 111,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|157.9 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~531 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP (f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55)
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.