Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The resolution will be 1440 x 2960.
  • Dual camera with 12 MP sensor is placed on the back side.
  • This phone have 6.2 inch touchscreen.
Advertisement

Fans of Samsung are anticipating the release of the Galaxy S9 with excitement, but many are unaware that a Plus version will also be available to further arouse their enthusiasm. Although S8 was the biggest superstar last year, the new siblings are more more impressive. In order to prevent scratches and prevent the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from breaking, the device has an aluminum frame on one side and a thick coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering both the front and back. Additionally, this device received an IP68 certification, meaning it can withstand submersion for roughly 30 minutes. Although the designs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and this model are relatively similar, their displays are different sizes.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in Pakistan is 111,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
Dimensions157.9 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~531 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 12 MP (f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55)
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a high-midrange handset with a 5000...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Elon Musk responds to YouTuber who wanted to hug him
Elon Musk responds to YouTuber who wanted to hug him
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story