Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & big-screen display to play games , movies

Oppo released A16e with cheap price in Pakistan.Its cheapest phone for salaried persons in Pakistan. Oppo A16e is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, a new chipset. Oppo’s A16e boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new smartphone includes a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects screen. PowerVR GE8320 is the phone’s GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, a powerful amount employed in the Oppo sharp A16e, so it will run super-fast. 64 gigabytes of storage means your data is more than plenty.
The A16e features one camera. 13-megapixel smartphone sensor. The A16e’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The A16e’s fingerprint sensor won’t protect your info. The A16e’s Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery will last more than a day. Oppo’s A16e runs Android 11. Oppo A16e will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.
The Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
