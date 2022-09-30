Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & big-screen display to play games , movies

Advertisement
  • Oppo A16e is a mid-range smartphone. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22, a new chipset.
  • 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
  • 64 gigabytes of storage means your data is more than plenty.
Oppo released A16e with cheap price in Pakistan.Its cheapest phone for salaried persons in Pakistan. Oppo A16e is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, a new chipset. Oppo’s A16e boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new smartphone includes a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects screen. PowerVR GE8320 is the phone’s GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, a powerful amount employed in the Oppo sharp A16e, so it will run super-fast. 64 gigabytes of storage means your data is more than plenty.

The A16e features one camera. 13-megapixel smartphone sensor. The A16e’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The A16e’s fingerprint sensor won’t protect your info. The A16e’s Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery will last more than a day. Oppo’s A16e runs Android 11. Oppo A16e will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

The Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Oppo A16e specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Oppo K7x specs & price in Pakistan
Oppo K7x specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo launches K7x on November 4. Thursday, the business posted on Weibo....

