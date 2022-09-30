Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & big-screen display to play games , movies

Oppo A16e is a mid-range smartphone. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22, a new chipset.

6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

64 gigabytes of storage means your data is more than plenty.

Oppo released A16e with cheap price in Pakistan.Its cheapest phone for salaried persons in Pakistan. Oppo A16e is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, a new chipset. Oppo’s A16e boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new smartphone includes a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects screen. PowerVR GE8320 is the phone’s GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, a powerful amount employed in the Oppo sharp A16e, so it will run super-fast. 64 gigabytes of storage means your data is more than plenty.

The A16e features one camera. 13-megapixel smartphone sensor. The A16e’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The A16e’s fingerprint sensor won’t protect your info. The A16e’s Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery will last more than a day. Oppo’s A16e runs Android 11. Oppo A16e will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

The Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Oppo A16e specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 60Hz, 480 nits (Typical) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

