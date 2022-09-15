Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specs

The smartphone is powered by the new Oppo A31 Mediatek Helio P35 CPU.

The phone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen and 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specs.

The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast.

The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient to store a large amount of data on the device.

The 6.5-inch LCD screen on the device has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Oppo A31 Specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Fantasy White, Mystery Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , eMMC 5.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP , f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

