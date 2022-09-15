Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specs

Advertisement
Oppo A31

  • The smartphone is powered by the new Oppo A31 Mediatek Helio P35 CPU.
  • The phone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen and 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specs.

The smartphone is powered by the new Oppo A31 Mediatek Helio P35 CPU.

The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast.

The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient to store a large amount of data on the device.

The 6.5-inch LCD screen on the device has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Oppo A31 Specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursFantasy White, Mystery Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15
iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15

iOS 16 introduces new features to iPhone users, including a new customisable...

