Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specs

iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15
iOS 16 introduces new features to iPhone users, including a new customisable...
Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specs.
The smartphone is powered by the new Oppo A31 Mediatek Helio P35 CPU.
The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast.
The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient to store a large amount of data on the device.
The 6.5-inch LCD screen on the device has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Fantasy White, Mystery Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.