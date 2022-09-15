Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15

iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15

iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15

Advertisement
  • iOS 16 introduces new features to iPhone users, including a new customisable lock screen, iMessage, and SharePlay.
  • After three days, iOS 16 had a 10.45% adoption rate, iOS 15 had a 9.68%, and iOS 14 had a 14.68%.

iPhone users downloaded iOS 16 within the first three days of its release, compared to iOS 15 last year, according to Mixpanel research.

Advertisement

6.71% of iPhone users downloaded iOS 16 within the first 24 hours of its release, compared to 6.48% of users who downloaded iOS 15 on the first day it was available.

In the meantime, iOS 14 had a greater first-day adoption rate of 9.22%.

After three days, iOS 16 had a 10.45% adoption rate, iOS 15 had a 9.68% adoption rate, and iOS 14 had a 14.68% adoption rate.

iOS 16 introduces new features to iPhone users, including a new customisable lock screen, iMessage, and SharePlay.

Calls made over Facetime can now be transferred between Apple devices. Developer testers can now access the iOS 16.1 beta.

Also Read

GoPro Hero 11, Hero 11 Mini action cameras released: All specs
GoPro Hero 11, Hero 11 Mini action cameras released: All specs

GoPro has launched two new flagship action cameras, the Hero 11 and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story