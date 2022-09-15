iPhone adoption of iOS 16 is slightly faster than that of iOS 15

iOS 16 introduces new features to iPhone users, including a new customisable lock screen, iMessage, and SharePlay.

After three days, iOS 16 had a 10.45% adoption rate, iOS 15 had a 9.68%, and iOS 14 had a 14.68%.

iPhone users downloaded iOS 16 within the first three days of its release, compared to iOS 15 last year, according to Mixpanel research.

Advertisement

6.71% of iPhone users downloaded iOS 16 within the first 24 hours of its release, compared to 6.48% of users who downloaded iOS 15 on the first day it was available.

In the meantime, iOS 14 had a greater first-day adoption rate of 9.22%.

After three days, iOS 16 had a 10.45% adoption rate, iOS 15 had a 9.68% adoption rate, and iOS 14 had a 14.68% adoption rate.

iOS 16 introduces new features to iPhone users, including a new customisable lock screen, iMessage, and SharePlay.

Calls made over Facetime can now be transferred between Apple devices. Developer testers can now access the iOS 16.1 beta.

Also Read GoPro Hero 11, Hero 11 Mini action cameras released: All specs GoPro has launched two new flagship action cameras, the Hero 11 and...