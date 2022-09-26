Oppo A54 price in Pakistan with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution

Oppo A54 will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine for excellent performance.

Oppo’s A54 smartphonehas featured a new smartphone that looks like the Oppo A93 5G. The phone price in Pakistan is affordable. The two phones’ camera setups differ. The A93 5G sports a triple rear camera system, and the A54 will have four. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, while the future Oppo A54 will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine for excellent performance. Oppo A54’s touchscreen will be IPS LCD Capacitive. The device’s 6.51-inch screen has full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass protects it. The new Oppo A54 has 4GB of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 128GB of storage. The microSD slot lets you expand the phone’s memory. Oppo’s A54 smartphone boasts triple cameras. The main sensor will be 13 megapixels broad, the secondary will be 2 megapixels depth, and the third will be 2 megapixels macro, which is brilliant. The A54’s selfie camera is 16 megapixels. A54 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is a viable alternative to an in-display scanner. Oppo’s A54 has a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The new Oppo A54 is a Samsung competitor.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A54 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8. 4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W