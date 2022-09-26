Advertisement
  • Oppo A54 price in Pakistan with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution
  • Oppo A54 will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine for excellent performance.
  • The device’s 6.51-inch screen has full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.
  • Oppo A54 has 4GB of RAM for rapid multitasking and 128GB of storage.
Oppo’s A54 smartphonehas featured a new smartphone that looks like the Oppo A93 5G. The phone price in Pakistan is affordable. The two phones’ camera setups differ. The A93 5G sports a triple rear camera system, and the A54 will have four. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, while the future Oppo A54 will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine for excellent performance. Oppo A54’s touchscreen will be IPS LCD Capacitive. The device’s 6.51-inch screen has full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass protects it. The new Oppo A54 has 4GB of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 128GB of storage. The microSD slot lets you expand the phone’s memory. Oppo’s A54 smartphone boasts triple cameras. The main sensor will be 13 megapixels broad, the secondary will be 2 megapixels depth, and the third will be 2 megapixels macro, which is brilliant. The A54’s selfie camera is 16 megapixels. A54 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is a viable alternative to an in-display scanner. Oppo’s A54 has a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The new Oppo A54 is a Samsung competitor.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A54 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

