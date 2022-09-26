Oppo A54 price in Pakistan with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution

Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery
Oppo’s A54 smartphonehas featured a new smartphone that looks like the Oppo A93 5G. The phone price in Pakistan is affordable. The two phones’ camera setups differ. The A93 5G sports a triple rear camera system, and the A54 will have four. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, while the future Oppo A54 will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine for excellent performance. Oppo A54’s touchscreen will be IPS LCD Capacitive. The device’s 6.51-inch screen has full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass protects it. The new Oppo A54 has 4GB of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 128GB of storage. The microSD slot lets you expand the phone’s memory. Oppo’s A54 smartphone boasts triple cameras. The main sensor will be 13 megapixels broad, the secondary will be 2 megapixels depth, and the third will be 2 megapixels macro, which is brilliant. The A54’s selfie camera is 16 megapixels. A54 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is a viable alternative to an in-display scanner. Oppo’s A54 has a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The new Oppo A54 is a Samsung competitor.
The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
