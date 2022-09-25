Advertisement
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo will shortly release the A77s to the market this year. The company’s next smartphone will be affordable and part of its A-series.

One of the newest chipsets for smartphones now on the market, the MediaTek Helio G35, will power the smartphone.

Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

This latest Oppo A77s features a 6.56-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Oppo A77s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Orange, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 48 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 39,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

