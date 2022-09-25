Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo will shortly release the A77s to the market this year. The company’s next smartphone will be affordable and part of its A-series.

One of the newest chipsets for smartphones now on the market, the MediaTek Helio G35, will power the smartphone.

Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

This latest Oppo A77s features a 6.56-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Oppo A77s Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Orange, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 48 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 39,999) Price in USD: $NA

