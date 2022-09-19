Oppo F11 price in Pakistan & features.

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OPPO has started producing the F11 Pro, a high-end mid-range gadget that...
The Oppo F11 is a mid-range smartphone in Pakistan. The phone has reportedly received certification in 3 countries.
The most recent 10x optical zoom capability is present in this smartphone. The 6.5-inch screen-sized device uses the Android 9 Pie operating system.
The phone features a 4,000mAh battery with the capability of quick battery charging.
This smartphone contains an octa-core CPU and is powered by a Mediatek chipset. The gadget has up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM memory.
The Oppo F11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android ColorOS 6
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Flourite Purple, Marble Green, Jewelry White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual: 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Xposure compensation, ISO, Continuos Shooting, HDR, Digital Zoom, Phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|micro-USB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging VOOC 3.0
