Oppo F11 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo F11 price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo F11 is a mid-range smartphone in Pakistan. The phone has reportedly received certification in 3 countries.

The most recent 10x optical zoom capability is present in this smartphone. The 6.5-inch screen-sized device uses the Android 9 Pie operating system.

The phone features a 4,000mAh battery with the capability of quick battery charging.

This smartphone contains an octa-core CPU and is powered by a Mediatek chipset. The gadget has up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM memory.

Oppo F11 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999.

Oppo F11 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid ColorOS 6
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFlourite Purple, Marble Green, Jewelry White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual: 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesXposure compensation, ISO, Continuos Shooting, HDR, Digital Zoom, Phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicro-USB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging VOOC 3.0

 

