Oppo F11 price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo F11 is a mid-range smartphone in Pakistan. The phone has reportedly received certification in 3 countries.

The most recent 10x optical zoom capability is present in this smartphone. The 6.5-inch screen-sized device uses the Android 9 Pie operating system.

The phone features a 4,000mAh battery with the capability of quick battery charging.

This smartphone contains an octa-core CPU and is powered by a Mediatek chipset. The gadget has up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM memory.

Oppo F11 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999.

Oppo F11 Specifications

Build OS Android ColorOS 6 UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Flourite Purple, Marble Green, Jewelry White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual: 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Xposure compensation, ISO, Continuos Shooting, HDR, Digital Zoom, Phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB micro-USB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging VOOC 3.0

