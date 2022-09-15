OPPO F15 price in Pakistan & features

With a Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery.

The F15 is having a dedicated macro camera and 2 megapixels depth sensor.

The internal storage of the Oppo sharp F15 is 128 gigabytes.

Tech giant Oppo will introduce the F15. The shrewd tech behemoths are all hoping to have a successful start to the upcoming year. Everyone has a smartphone with a different set of functions. One among them is the upcoming Oppo F15, which is also rumoured to be a rebranded version of the previously unveiled A91. The Oppo’s F15 weighs 172 grammes, so it won’t feel like a rock in your pocket. Dual SIM will be supported. The Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 processor powers the device. This mid-range chipset will support all of the Oppo F15’s specifications. Eight gigabytes of RAM are matched with the chipset. This is a premium RAM that will accelerate processing.

OPPO F15 price in Pakistan

Oppo F15 price in Pakistan is 39,999/-

OPPO F15 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lightening Black, Unicorn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2. 1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

