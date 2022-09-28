Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & have in-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo F15 has an affordable price in Pakistan.

New phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Android 9.0 powers the phone (Pie). Oppo’s F15 has a non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery.

Oppo released F15 with affordable price in Pkaistan. All the tech giants hoping for a big year. Everyone has unique smartphones. The Oppo F15 is one of them, and it's thought to be a rebranded A91. Oppo's F15 weights 172 grammes, so it's not a brick. Dual sim. Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 powers the phone. This mid-range chipset supports Oppo F15's specs. Chipset has 8GB RAM. High-end RAM will speed up the phone's processing. Oppo sharp F15 has 128GB of inbuilt storage. This is enough built-in storage for a long time on a smartphone. Oppo's upcoming F15 smartphone has a dedicated slot to boost its storage capacity by 256 gigabytes. F15's rear has four cameras. The F15 has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The new F15 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, making its security system difficult to crack. The new phone's battery is huge. Oppo's F15 has a non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery. Android 9.0 powers the phone (Pie). Oppo F15 will challenge Samsung.

Oppo F15 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo F15 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 7. 9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lightening Black, Unicorn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

