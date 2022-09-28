Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & have in-display fingerprint scanner

Advertisement
  • Oppo F15 has an affordable price in Pakistan.
  • New phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
  • Android 9.0 powers the phone (Pie). Oppo’s F15 has a non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery.
Oppo released F15 with affordable price in Pkaistan. All the tech giants hoping for a big year. Everyone has unique smartphones. The Oppo F15 is one of them, and it’s thought to be a rebranded A91. Oppo’s F15 weights 172 grammes, so it’s not a brick. Dual sim. Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 powers the phone. This mid-range chipset supports Oppo F15’s specs. Chipset has 8GB RAM. High-end RAM will speed up the phone’s processing. Oppo sharp F15 has 128GB of inbuilt storage. This is enough built-in storage for a long time on a smartphone. Oppo’s upcoming F15 smartphone has a dedicated slot to boost its storage capacity by 256 gigabytes. F15’s rear has four cameras. The F15 has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The new F15 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, making its security system difficult to crack. The new phone’s battery is huge. Oppo’s F15 has a non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery. Android 9.0 powers the phone (Pie). Oppo F15 will challenge Samsung.

Oppo F15 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo F15 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLightening Black, Unicorn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesCorning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

