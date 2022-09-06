Oppo F1s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specs
Rising star OPPO unveils gleaming F1s to entice potential buyers in the market. This Chinese company is competently diversifying the quality of its products in order to expand its audience. To gain popularity, the OPPO F1s includes a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with auto focus and smile detection technology. Prepare for a chamfered 5.5″ multi-touch screen with an improved IPS LCD display. OPPO’s F1s 720 x 1280 pixel resolution with 16M colour provides excellent graphic quality display with the ability to adjust colours based on changing angles. The F1s are powered by a 1.5 GHz octal-core processor with a Mediatek MT6750 chipset and a Mali-T860MP2 graphics adapter. 3 GB of RAM is sufficient to run the most demanding games with medium graphics.
The Oppo F1s price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,900-
|Dimension
|154.5 x 76 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|160 g
|Battery
|3075 mAh, Non-removable
|OS
|Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
|Memory
|32GB built-in, 3GB RAM, MicroSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Processor
|1.5 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53, Mediatek MT6750
GPU: Mali-T860MP2
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.0, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot), GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Display Size
|5.5 inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint
|Display Colour
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Color OS 3.0
| Operating
Frequency / Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|Gold, Rose Gold, Gray
|Entertainment
|3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|13 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps), 2ndry 16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″ sensor size, 1080p
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
