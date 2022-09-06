Oppo F1s price in Pakistan & specs

OPPO F1s packs 13 MP front selfie shooter that brings you top quality selfies.

5.5” multi-touch screen with enhanced IPS LCD display.

32 GB of built-in storage is enough to store anything.

Advertisement

Rising star OPPO unveils gleaming F1s to entice potential buyers in the market. This Chinese company is competently diversifying the quality of its products in order to expand its audience. To gain popularity, the OPPO F1s includes a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with auto focus and smile detection technology. Prepare for a chamfered 5.5″ multi-touch screen with an improved IPS LCD display. OPPO’s F1s 720 x 1280 pixel resolution with 16M colour provides excellent graphic quality display with the ability to adjust colours based on changing angles. The F1s are powered by a 1.5 GHz octal-core processor with a Mediatek MT6750 chipset and a Mali-T860MP2 graphics adapter. 3 GB of RAM is sufficient to run the most demanding games with medium graphics.

Oppo F1s price in Pakistan

The Oppo F1s price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,900-

Oppo F1s specs

Dimension 154.5 x 76 x 7.4 mm Weight 160 g Battery 3075 mAh, Non-removable OS Android OS , v5.1 (Lollipop) Memory 32GB built-in, 3GB RAM , MicroSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Processor 1.5 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53, Mediatek MT6750

GPU: Mali-T860MP2 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.0, USB (micro USB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot), GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Display Size 5.5 inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint Display Colour IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Color OS 3.0 Operating

Frequency / Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Browser HTML5 Colors Gold, Rose Gold, Gray Entertainment 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 13 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps), 2ndry 16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″ sensor size, 1080p Other Features GPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Also Read Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specs The Oppo F19 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android...