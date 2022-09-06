Advertisement
Oppo F1s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
  • OPPO F1s packs 13 MP front selfie shooter that brings you top quality selfies.
  • 5.5” multi-touch screen with enhanced IPS LCD display.
  • 32 GB of built-in storage is enough to store anything.
Rising star OPPO unveils gleaming F1s to entice potential buyers in the market. This Chinese company is competently diversifying the quality of its products in order to expand its audience. To gain popularity, the OPPO F1s includes a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with auto focus and smile detection technology. Prepare for a chamfered 5.5″ multi-touch screen with an improved IPS LCD display. OPPO’s F1s 720 x 1280 pixel resolution with 16M colour provides excellent graphic quality display with the ability to adjust colours based on changing angles. The F1s are powered by a 1.5 GHz octal-core processor with a Mediatek MT6750 chipset and a Mali-T860MP2 graphics adapter. 3 GB of RAM is sufficient to run the most demanding games with medium graphics.

The Oppo F1s price in Pakistan  is Rs. 19,900-

Dimension154.5 x 76 x 7.4 mm
 Weight160 g
 Battery3075 mAh, Non-removable
 OSAndroid OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
 Memory32GB built-in, 3GB RAM, MicroSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
 Processor1.5 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53, Mediatek MT6750
GPU: Mali-T860MP2
 ConnectivityBluetooth v4.0, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot), GPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
 Display Size5.5 inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint
 Display ColourIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Color OS 3.0
 Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
 3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
 4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
 BrowserHTML5
 ColorsGold, Rose Gold, Gray
 Entertainment3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
 Camera13 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps), 2ndry 16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″ sensor size, 1080p
 Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone
 Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
 MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

