Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 Pro

Advertisement
  • The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end smartphone with a powerful processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM.
  • The phone’s in-display fingerprint reader makes it secure.
  • It has a full HD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution and a battery of 4500 mAh.
Advertisement

The Oppo F21 Pro is currently available. The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G will power the phone (6 nm).

The Oppo F21 Pro’s processor is powerful and is used in many high-end smartphones.

The smartphone’s 8 gigabytes of RAM will boost its execution speed.

Considering the CPU and RAM, it’s a high-end smartphone. The phone’s internal storage is 128GB.

The Oppo F21 Pro has a set of four cameras on the back.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED panel has a full HD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution.

Advertisement

The Oppo F21 Pro’s in-display fingerprint reader makes it secure. The cell phone’s battery is 4500 mAh.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo F21 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Also Read

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y21 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which is less...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Play price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Hot 9 Play price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story