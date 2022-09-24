Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y21 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which is less powerful than other chipsets.

China’s technology another phone with the features you want is the Vivo Y21. The smartphone will be in the middle of the price range, but the specifications appear to be upper middle-range.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which is less powerful than other chipsets, will power the Vivo Y21.

The new Vivo Y21 will use the latest version of Android 10, which is Android 10.

Multitouch, 16M colours, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The screen on the Vivo Y21 has 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/- Vivo Y21 Specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes