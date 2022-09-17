Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan & features

The Oppo Find X6 is planned to be released in March 2023.

The phone has a massive 6.8 Inch Super AMOLED display.

It have an attractive quad camera setup of- 64 Megapixels, 8 Megapixels.

Oppo will release the Find X6, which will be available in international markets and may be available in Pakistan soon. Oppo, a Chinese business, is working on its new Find X6 by Oppo from the Find X series. This flagship phone will be the Find X 5 series’ direct replacement. It could be released in two models: Find X6 and Find X 6 Pro. The Oppo Find X3 was released in March 2021, while the Oppo Find X5 was released in March 2022. The Oppo Find X6 is planned to be released in March 2023. (March 2023). The manufacturer is doing everything possible to compete with the other phones in this category. The current specifications and features of the new Oppo Find X6 include 5G.

Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan

The Oppo Find X6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 209,999/-

Oppo Find X6 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration , HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass frontm + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast battery charging

