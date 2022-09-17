Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Oppo will release the Find X6, which will be available in international markets and may be available in Pakistan soon. Oppo, a Chinese business, is working on its new Find X6 by Oppo from the Find X series. This flagship phone will be the Find X 5 series’ direct replacement. It could be released in two models: Find X6 and Find X 6 Pro. The Oppo Find X3 was released in March 2021, while the Oppo Find X5 was released in March 2022. The Oppo Find X6 is planned to be released in March 2023. (March 2023). The manufacturer is doing everything possible to compete with the other phones in this category. The current specifications and features of the new Oppo Find X6 include 5G.

Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan

The Oppo Find X6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 209,999/-

Oppo Find X6 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass frontm + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast battery charging

