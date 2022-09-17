Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan & features

Oppo A17K price In Pakistan & features
The device's display screen measures 6.52 inches in size. It has a...
Oppo will release the Find X6, which will be available in international markets and may be available in Pakistan soon. Oppo, a Chinese business, is working on its new Find X6 by Oppo from the Find X series. This flagship phone will be the Find X 5 series’ direct replacement. It could be released in two models: Find X6 and Find X 6 Pro. The Oppo Find X3 was released in March 2021, while the Oppo Find X5 was released in March 2022. The Oppo Find X6 is planned to be released in March 2023. (March 2023). The manufacturer is doing everything possible to compete with the other phones in this category. The current specifications and features of the new Oppo Find X6 include 5G.
The Oppo Find X6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 209,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass frontm + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.