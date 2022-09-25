Realme C11 price in Pakistan with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 Pixels

Realme’s C11 smartphone uses MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 chipset. Realme C11 will have a never-before-used chipset. The new Realme C11’s processor should offer great performance. The phone’s SoC has enough RAM to operate Realme C11’s functionality smoothly. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen provides full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 Pixels. Realme sharp C11 has 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded through the shared SIM card. The new Realme C11 will include a triple rear camera configuration. Main sensor is 13+2 megapixels. The C11 will include a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone’s battery is 5000 mAh. Most high-end C11 smartphones have this battery capacity. This battery can power a smartphone for a long time. C11 by Realme will have a fingerprint scanner on the back to boost security. It merely provides data access. Samsung’s entry-level brands face another competitor. Realme C11 is a market asset.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

The Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.9 x 9. 1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mint Green, Pepper Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Talktime up to 32 hrs Musicplay up to 21.6 hrs – Battery charging 10W