Realme C30s to launch on Sept 14.

Realme C30S will be released in India on September 14.

It shares the same 6.5 screen size and 5,000 mAh battery as the C30.

It also has an octa-core CPU.

Advertisement

Realme released the C30 in June, and today the firm said that the ‘S’ model will be released on September 14.

Realme hasn’t officially released the C30S’ full list of specifications, but it has unveiled its design and a handful of them.

The entertainment superstar is here! The all-new #realmeC30s is packed with powerful features in a sleek design to open the door towards #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment 🤩 Launching on 14th September, 12:00PM Advertisement Know more: https://t.co/IFhQlmhGH5 pic.twitter.com/k96NKkjGhP — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2022

The Realme C30S shares the same 6.5″ screen size and 5,000 mAh battery as the normal Realme C30, in addition to having a similar appearance.

Under the hood, it also has an octa-core CPU, but the actual specs are still unknown.

The fingerprint reader is one improvement the C30S has over the C30.

Advertisement

The power button on the right side has a biometric authentication chip built into it. You can only unlock the C30 with face unlock or a PIN, password, or pattern.

The Realme C30S will be available in blue and black, and the company may provide us with further information in the days before its September 14 Indian launch.

Also Read Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on 16 Sept; details Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale in India on September...