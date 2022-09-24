Advertisement
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

  • Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.
  • This phone can connect to 5G networks.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 256GB of storage, but the new phone will have 128GB.
Xiaomi will come out with a new Redmi Note smartphone. Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.

Qualcomm will put the SDM678 Snapdragon 678 in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. (11 nm).

This phone can connect to 5G networks. There will be two versions of the Redmi Note 10 with different prices and amounts of RAM. Both will have 4 GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 256GB of storage, but the new phone will only have 128GB.

The camera on the back of the phone has four lenses.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursOnyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)

