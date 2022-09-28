Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi will put out a new smartphone in the Redmi Note line.

Xiaomi will put out a new smartphone in the Redmi Note line. The new phone will have a lot of great features.

Qualcomm will power the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with the SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm).

This phone can connect to 5G networks. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 will have 4GB of RAM. This means that there will be two versions with different amounts of RAM and prices.

The phone’s back camera has four lenses.

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Redmi Note 10 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2. 2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised) Advertisement

