Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on the market.

The device has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 5,020 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be the 5G version of the phone.

The powerful Dimensity 900 chipset will be used in this new phone.

An Octa-Core processor is inside the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

The device has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels. A 5020 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 900 GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min ( advertised )

