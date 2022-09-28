Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on the market.
  • The device has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,020 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on the market. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be the 5G version of the phone.

The powerful Dimensity 900 chipset will be used in this new phone.

An Octa-Core processor is inside the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

The device has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels. A 5020 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 900
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story