Samsung A13 Price In Pakistan & high-quality IPS Touchscreen display

Samsung A22 price in Pakistan with excellent cameras
Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm). Android...
Samsung released Galaxy A13 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Those who have average income can buy it easily. Samsung’s A-series has cheap phone. Samsung Galaxy A13 is an economical 4G phone with model number SM-A136B. Exynos 850, the most powerful chipset, powers the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A13’s Octa-Core processor makes it quick. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS TFT screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 offers a high-quality IPS Capacitive Touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A13 contains 4GB of RAM, which is typical for mid-range smartphones. But the maker includes it to attract customers. Samsung A13’s internal storage is 64GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. Samsung Galaxy A13 will have a 50-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The company’s forthcoming smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera for recording images and videos. Samsung Galaxy A13 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Galaxy A13’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 15W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.