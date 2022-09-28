Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Samsung A13 Price In Pakistan & high-quality IPS Touchscreen display
Articles
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 is an economical 4G phone with model number SM-A136B.
  • Samsung A13 price is Pakistan is affordable.
  • It has a 6.6-inch PLS TFT screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.
Samsung released Galaxy A13 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Those who have average income can buy it easily. Samsung’s A-series has cheap phone. Samsung Galaxy A13 is an economical 4G phone with model number SM-A136B. Exynos 850, the most powerful chipset, powers the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A13’s Octa-Core processor makes it quick. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS TFT screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 offers a high-quality IPS Capacitive Touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A13 contains 4GB of RAM, which is typical for mid-range smartphones. But the maker includes it to attract customers. Samsung A13’s internal storage is 64GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. Samsung Galaxy A13 will have a 50-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The company’s forthcoming smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera for recording images and videos. Samsung Galaxy A13 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Galaxy A13’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 15W fast charging.

Samsung A13 Price In Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Samsung A13 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

