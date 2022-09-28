Samsung A13 Price In Pakistan & high-quality IPS Touchscreen display

Samsung Galaxy A13 is an economical 4G phone with model number SM-A136B.

Samsung A13 price is Pakistan is affordable.

It has a 6.6-inch PLS TFT screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.

Samsung released Galaxy A13 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Those who have average income can buy it easily. Samsung’s A-series has cheap phone. Samsung Galaxy A13 is an economical 4G phone with model number SM-A136B. Exynos 850, the most powerful chipset, powers the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A13’s Octa-Core processor makes it quick. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS TFT screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 offers a high-quality IPS Capacitive Touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A13 contains 4GB of RAM, which is typical for mid-range smartphones. But the maker includes it to attract customers. Samsung A13’s internal storage is 64GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. Samsung Galaxy A13 will have a 50-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The company’s forthcoming smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera for recording images and videos. Samsung Galaxy A13 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Galaxy A13’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 15W fast charging.

Samsung A13 Price In Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Samsung A13 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8. 8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach , Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

