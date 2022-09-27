Samsung A22 price in Pakistan with excellent cameras

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung will soon release the new Galaxy A13 to the public. Samsung...
Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has remarkable specs and features. The phone price in Pakistan is also reasonable. Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm), a strong processor that will boost the phone’s speed. The CPU has 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has excellent RAM, putting it in the midrange bracket. The phone’s storage is 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s inbuilt storage capacity is enough, but there is a slot that can add 512 GB of memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 has a Quad rear camera arrangement, albeit the sensor is still under wraps. The selfie shooter will be 13 megapixels. Samsung A22 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 720 x 1600 pixels. Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A22’s huge battery provides considerable backup time. Android 11 OS is installed. A fingerprint scanner on the back protects the phone’s data. So, the Samsung Galaxy A22’s data is safe and can’t be stolen. Buyers will like the new smartphone. The Galaxy A22 smartphone will be a market asset.
The Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
