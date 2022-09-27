Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung A22 price in Pakistan with excellent cameras

Samsung A22 price in Pakistan with excellent cameras

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung A22 price in Pakistan with excellent cameras

Samsung A22 price in Pakistan with excellent cameras

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm).
  • Android 11 OS is installed.
  • Samsung A22 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
Advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has remarkable specs and features. The phone price in Pakistan is also reasonable. Samsung Galaxy A22 is  powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm), a strong processor that will boost the phone’s speed. The CPU has 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has excellent RAM, putting it in the midrange bracket. The phone’s storage is 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s inbuilt storage capacity is enough, but there is a slot that can add 512 GB of memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 has a Quad rear camera arrangement, albeit the sensor is still under wraps. The selfie shooter will be 13 megapixels. Samsung A22 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 720 x 1600 pixels. Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A22’s huge battery provides considerable backup time. Android 11 OS is installed. A fingerprint scanner on the back protects the phone’s data. So, the Samsung Galaxy A22’s data is safe and can’t be stolen. Buyers will like the new smartphone. The Galaxy A22 smartphone will be a market asset.

Samsung A22 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung A22 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Mint, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung will soon release the new Galaxy A13 to the public. Samsung...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story