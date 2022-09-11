Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 is arriving soon. The high-end A50s were introduced last month....
The Galaxy A50, which Samsung is currently developing, will serve as the company’s new entry point into the future with significant updates to the majority of its components. The front display of the Samsung Galaxy A50 has also been switched to an LCD display as part of this new series’ distinctive design in an effort to keep costs as low as feasible. This innovative approach is used to combat Chinese businesses. The Samsung Galaxy A50 appears to be fully equipped with potent characteristics to compete with companies like Huawei and OPPO, which are vying for the top with numerous products. The 6.4-inch screen on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 will be constructed of a super AMOLED panel, which has an excellent display.
The price Samsung Galaxy A50 price in pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|166 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Coral
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9610 Octa (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 15W
