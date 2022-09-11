Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Galaxy A50’s variant is 64 GB.
  • This phone is coming with whooping 128 GB ROM.
  • The internal storage of the phone up to 512 GB via SD card slot.
Advertisement

The Galaxy A50, which Samsung is currently developing, will serve as the company’s new entry point into the future with significant updates to the majority of its components. The front display of the Samsung Galaxy A50 has also been switched to an LCD display as part of this new series’ distinctive design in an effort to keep costs as low as feasible. This innovative approach is used to combat Chinese businesses. The Samsung Galaxy A50 appears to be fully equipped with potent characteristics to compete with companies like Huawei and OPPO, which are vying for the top with numerous products. The 6.4-inch screen on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 will be constructed of a super AMOLED panel, which has an excellent display.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan

The price Samsung Galaxy A50 price in pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A50 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
Weight166 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Coral
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9610 Octa (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A51 is arriving soon. The high-end A50s were introduced last month....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story