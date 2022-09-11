Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Galaxy A50’s variant is 64 GB.

This phone is coming with whooping 128 GB ROM.

The internal storage of the phone up to 512 GB via SD card slot.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A50, which Samsung is currently developing, will serve as the company’s new entry point into the future with significant updates to the majority of its components. The front display of the Samsung Galaxy A50 has also been switched to an LCD display as part of this new series’ distinctive design in an effort to keep costs as low as feasible. This innovative approach is used to combat Chinese businesses. The Samsung Galaxy A50 appears to be fully equipped with potent characteristics to compete with companies like Huawei and OPPO, which are vying for the top with numerous products. The 6.4-inch screen on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 will be constructed of a super AMOLED panel, which has an excellent display.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan

The price Samsung Galaxy A50 price in pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A50 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm Weight 166 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Coral Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9610 Octa (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & features Samsung Galaxy A51 is arriving soon. The high-end A50s were introduced last month....