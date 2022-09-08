Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & features

  • Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is is key feature.
  • Android operating system v8.0 oreo is running Samsung Galaxy S9.
  • Octa-Core processor is fitted on top of the chipset.
Samsung is a shining star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the next premium product to hit the market. The S8 is still in use and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things have to move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship product that we see in 2018. Whatever happened in the past, they improved significantly and acquired the trust of their users. The design of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor, with no significant changes. Still, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9 are likely to be improved over the previous model.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Pakistan is RS. 91,000/-

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
Dimensions147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
