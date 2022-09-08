Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & features

- Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is is key feature.
- Android operating system v8.0 oreo is running Samsung Galaxy S9.
- Octa-Core processor is fitted on top of the chipset.
Samsung is a shining star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the next premium product to hit the market. The S8 is still in use and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things have to move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship product that we see in 2018. Whatever happened in the past, they improved significantly and acquired the trust of their users. The design of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor, with no significant changes. Still, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9 are likely to be improved over the previous model.
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan
The price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Pakistan is RS. 91,000/-
Samsung Galaxy S9 specs
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
