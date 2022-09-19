Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy W23 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Samsung Galaxy W23

  • The Galaxy W23 is a new phone from Samsung. Powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • There are Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green versions of the mobile phone.
The Galaxy W23 is a new phone from Samsung. The latest smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) octa-core (12.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 32.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 41.80 GHz Kryo 680) processor.

For Saving All Data. The maximum size is 16/12 GB. There is 256/512 GB of storage on the inside.

On the back of the phone, there is a 12 MP+12 MP+12 MP camera with geo-tagging and a panorama sensor.

This device has a 16/10 MP selfie camera. Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 7.6 inches (1768 x 2208 pixels) & Cover Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

There are Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green versions of the mobile phone. It has a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy W23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy w23 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 134,700/-

Samsung Galaxy W23 specs

General

Released19 October 2022
StatusAvailable

Design

DimensionsUnfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
Weight271 GRAM
ColoursPhantom Black/ Phantom Silver/Phantom Green
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeFoldable Dynamic AMOLED
Size7.6”
Resolution1768 x 2208 pixels
Pixel Density374 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Camera

Primary12MP+12MP+12MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera16MP+10MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR
Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
GPUADRENO 660
RAM (Memory)16 GB
Internal Storage256/512 GB
Connectivity

BluetoothYES
Wi-fiYES
USBYES
GPSYES
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4500 MAh
PlacementLI-PO
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


