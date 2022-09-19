Samsung Galaxy W23 price in Pakistan & specs

The Galaxy W23 is a new phone from Samsung. Powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

There are Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green versions of the mobile phone.

The Galaxy W23 is a new phone from Samsung. The latest smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) octa-core (12.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 32.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 41.80 GHz Kryo 680) processor.

For Saving All Data. The maximum size is 16/12 GB. There is 256/512 GB of storage on the inside.

On the back of the phone, there is a 12 MP+12 MP+12 MP camera with geo-tagging and a panorama sensor.

This device has a 16/10 MP selfie camera. Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 7.6 inches (1768 x 2208 pixels) & Cover Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

There are Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green versions of the mobile phone. It has a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy W23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy w23 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 134,700/-

Samsung Galaxy W23 specs

General Released 19 October 2022 Status Available

Design Dimensions Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm Weight 271 GRAM Colours Phantom Black/ Phantom Silver/Phantom Green



Advertisement Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G

Display Display Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6” Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels Pixel Density 374 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS

Media

Camera Primary 12MP+12MP+12MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 16MP+10MP Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) GPU ADRENO 660 RAM (Memory) 16 GB Internal Storage 256/512 GB

Connectivity Bluetooth YES Wi-fi YES USB YES GPS YES

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4500 MAh Placement LI-PO