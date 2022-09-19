Samsung Galaxy W23 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan & features
The Galaxy W23 is a new phone from Samsung. The latest smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) octa-core (12.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 32.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 41.80 GHz Kryo 680) processor.
For Saving All Data. The maximum size is 16/12 GB. There is 256/512 GB of storage on the inside.
On the back of the phone, there is a 12 MP+12 MP+12 MP camera with geo-tagging and a panorama sensor.
This device has a 16/10 MP selfie camera. Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 7.6 inches (1768 x 2208 pixels) & Cover Dynamic AMOLED 2X.
There are Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green versions of the mobile phone. It has a 4500 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy w23 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 134,700/-
|Released
|19 October 2022
|Status
|Available
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
|Weight
|271 GRAM
|Colours
|Phantom Black/ Phantom Silver/Phantom Green
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
|Display Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6”
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Pixel Density
|374 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
|Primary
|12MP+12MP+12MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|16MP+10MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|GPU
|ADRENO 660
|RAM (Memory)
|16 GB
|Internal Storage
|256/512 GB
|Bluetooth
|YES
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
|GPS
|YES
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|4500 MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
