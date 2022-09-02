Samsung’s ad encourages iPhone fans to ready themselves for Apple’s event

Company hints that the Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 are more interesting products.

Both phones feature 6.1-inch OLED panels.

Samsung gains ground by offering 8GB of RAM.

Samsung’s latest commercial urges iPhone enthusiasts to buckle up for next week’s Apple event, warning them that they will be disappointed.

Apple is preparing for its Far Out event on September 7, where it will most certainly introduce numerous new products, including the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, and possibly a surprise or two, such as the HomePod 2 or AirPods 4.

However, Samsung warns that anyone purchasing the new phone can expect heads to turn, “just not in your way.” Instead, the South Korean company hints that the strange shape of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the powerful camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 make them far more fascinating and amazing products.

We won’t be able to compare both phones officially until we’ve had a chance to test both, but based on the iPhone 14’s rumored capabilities, the base model may not be as outclassed by Samsung’s equivalent as the advertisement suggests.

To begin with, both smartphones are likely to have 6.1-inch OLED panels, with Apple taking a little advantage with its rumored 2532 x 1170 resolution over the S22’s 2340 x 1080. The pixel count difference is likely to go unnoticed.

Samsung gains ground by offering 8GB of RAM in comparison to the iPhone 14’s expected 6GB. However, in our tests, the S22’s processor did not perform as well as the A15 in the iPhone 13 – so if the iPhone 14 provides a chip that is as good as or better than its predecessor, its performance may not lag too far behind Samsung’s.

Instead, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, we’d wait until the iPhone 14 is in the hands of reviewers (like ours) to see what they have to say. Furthermore, with the Google Pixel 7 expected to be released in little over a month, if you can wait a little longer, you’ll have another alternative that may satisfy your smartphone needs.

