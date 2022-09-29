Advertisement
Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Tecno Pop 6 Pro

  • Tecno showed off its new Pop 6 series, which will include a Pro version.
  • This Pro version has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, and more.
  • The phone has a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display.
The company Tecno showed off its new Pop 6 series, which will include a Pro version. This Pro version has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, and more. When released, this phone may be called the Tecno Pop 6 Pro.

The Tecno 6 Pro has 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core processor.

The Tecno 6 Pro has 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The battery is powered by 5,000 mAh.

The phone has a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display and a fingerprint reader on the right.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions164.9 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Blue, Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Read More News On
End of Article
