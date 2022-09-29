Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno showed off its new Pop 6 series, which will include a Pro version.

This Pro version has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, and more.

The phone has a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display.

The company Tecno showed off its new Pop 6 series, which will include a Pro version. This Pro version has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, and more. When released, this phone may be called the Tecno Pop 6 Pro.

The Tecno 6 Pro has 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core processor.

The Tecno 6 Pro has 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The battery is powered by 5,000 mAh.

The phone has a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display and a fingerprint reader on the right.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specs BUILD OS Android 12 Go edition UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 164.9 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Blue, Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB ) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

