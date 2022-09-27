Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs
In June 2021, V21e 5G was made available, around two months following...
Vivo release V21 5G in with affordable price in Pakistan. Every individual earning average can capable to buy this phone. This smartphone’s release date has been announced. Vivo announced this phone first. The Vivo V21 5G will replace last year’s V20. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 800U chipset. This processor powers the Vivo V21 5G. The phone’s processor is 2.3 GHz Octa-Core. The Vivo V21 5G will have a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen displays are the latest and have great results. Vivo’s V21 5G will have 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. The Vivo 5G has a Triple Camera. Main camera is 64, 8, 2, megapixels. 44-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. Under-display optical fingerprint sensor protects data on the new Vivo V21 5G. 4400 mAh power the phone. Vivo V21 5G has 33W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will try to copy the V21 5G’s features.
The Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 800U
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
