Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Vivo V21 5G will have a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen displays are the latest and have great results.

Main camera is 64, 8, 2, megapixels. 44-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos.

Vivo release V21 5G in with affordable price in Pakistan. Every individual earning average can capable to buy this phone. This smartphone’s release date has been announced. Vivo announced this phone first. The Vivo V21 5G will replace last year’s V20. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 800U chipset. This processor powers the Vivo V21 5G. The phone’s processor is 2.3 GHz Octa-Core. The Vivo V21 5G will have a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen displays are the latest and have great results. Vivo’s V21 5G will have 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. The Vivo 5G has a Triple Camera. Main camera is 64, 8, 2, megapixels. 44-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. Under-display optical fingerprint sensor protects data on the new Vivo V21 5G. 4400 mAh power the phone. Vivo V21 5G has 33W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will try to copy the V21 5G’s features.

Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 5G specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 800U GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W