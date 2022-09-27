Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution
Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan & have 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Advertisement
  • Vivo V21 5G will have a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen displays are the latest and have great results.
  • Main camera is 64, 8, 2, megapixels. 44-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos.
Advertisement

Vivo release V21 5G in with affordable price in Pakistan. Every individual earning average can capable to buy this phone. This smartphone’s release date has been announced. Vivo announced this phone first. The Vivo V21 5G will replace last year’s V20. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 800U chipset. This processor powers the Vivo V21 5G. The phone’s processor is 2.3 GHz Octa-Core. The Vivo V21 5G will have a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen displays are the latest and have great results. Vivo’s V21 5G will have 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. The Vivo 5G has a Triple Camera. Main camera is 64, 8, 2, megapixels. 44-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. Under-display optical fingerprint sensor protects data on the new Vivo V21 5G. 4400 mAh power the phone. Vivo V21 5G has 33W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will try to copy the V21 5G’s features.

Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 800U
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Also Read

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs

In June 2021, V21e 5G was made available, around two months following...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Apple iphone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Apple iphone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story