Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23

  • The Vivo V23 will be a midrange smartphone.  MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC will power the next smartphone.
  • The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.
  • It has a 1080 x 2400 full HD display and a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The new Vivo V23 smartphone will be available on the market.  The Vivo V23 will be a midrange smartphone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC will power the next smartphone.

This powerful chipset handles high-end smartphone specs. A 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Vivo’s V23. The Mali G68 is the GPU.

The smartphone has a brand-exclusive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

It has a 6.44-inch screen. The Vivo V23 has a 1080 x 2400 full HD display. The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999/-

Vivo V23 Specs:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColour changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with a full HD...

