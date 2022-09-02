Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan & full details

Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan & full details
Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999. The Vivo V23 Pro was released on January 4, 2022. Vivo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model comes in two colours: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Also read: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 29 Aug 2022

Vivo V23 Pro- A New And Powerful Smartphone

Vivo is working on a new smartphone, the V23 Pro. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. Next year, in January 2022, the next smartphone will be released. A mid-ranger called the Vivo V23 Pro will be a newcomer. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the new smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the next smartphone Vivo’s V23 Pro to deliver high-end performance to users, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Also check: Apple iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Full Specifications:

BODYDimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.29 in)
Weight171 g (6.03 oz)
BuildGlass front (Schott Xensation α), glass back
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Size6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density)
ProtectionSchott Xensation α glass
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, Funtouch 12
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERADual50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR
Video[email protected], [email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
NFCNo
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
MISCColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
ModelsV2132
SAR1.22 W/kg (head)     0.63 W/kg (body)
Price₹ 37,989
TESTSPerformanceAnTuTu: 635060 (v8), 716766 (v9)
GeekBench: 12377 (v4.4), 3021 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 45fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
CameraPhoto / Video
Loudspeaker-28.6 LUFS (Average)
