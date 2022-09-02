Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan & full details

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999. The Vivo V23 Pro was released on January 4, 2022. Vivo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model comes in two colours: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Vivo V23 Pro- A New And Powerful Smartphone

Vivo is working on a new smartphone, the V23 Pro. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. Next year, in January 2022, the next smartphone will be released. A mid-ranger called the Vivo V23 Pro will be a newcomer. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the new smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the next smartphone Vivo’s V23 Pro to deliver high-end performance to users, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Full Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.29 in) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) Build Glass front (Schott Xensation α), glass back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density) Protection Schott Xensation α glass

PLATFORM OS Android 12, Funtouch 12 Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G77 MC9

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF

8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

MISC Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Models V2132 SAR 1.22 W/kg (head) 0.63 W/kg (body) Price ₹ 37,989

TESTS Performance AnTuTu: 635060 (v8), 716766 (v9)

GeekBench: 12377 (v4.4), 3021 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 45fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -28.6 LUFS (Average) Advertisement