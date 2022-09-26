Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo X Fold Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X Fold Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo X Fold Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X Fold Plus

Advertisement
  • Vivo’s X Fold Plus The company’s first foldable phone.
  • Vivo’s foldable phone has an 8.03-inch internal screen, one of the industry’s largest.
  • The Fold Plus is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Advertisement

Vivo just introduced its first X-fold series, which could have a Plus edition because the company wants to offer this new series in multiple variants. Vivo X Fold Plus The company’s first foldable phone. According to leaks, the phone will be released soon.

The X-Fold Plus will include 50 MP, 8 MP, 12 MP, and 48 MP cameras, according to TENAA certification.

Vivo’s foldable phone has an 8.03-inch internal screen, one of the industry’s largest.

Vivo’s X Fold Plus has a 6.53-inch curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it both beautiful and larger.

Vivo X’s Fold Plus is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Fold Plus’s 4600 mAh battery and 66W dual-cell FlashCharger can charge it 50% in 17 minutes.

Advertisement

Vivo X Fold Plus price in Pakistan

The Vivo X Fold Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 253,999/-

Vivo X Fold Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
DimensionsUnfolded: (162 x 144.9 x 6.3 mm), Folded: (162 x 74.5 x 14.6 mm)
Weight311 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyFoldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size8.03 Inches
Resolution1916 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: AMOLED, 120Hz, 6.53 inches, 1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W

Also Read

OPPO Enco Buds 2 are one of best earbuds with titanium drivers
OPPO Enco Buds 2 are one of best earbuds with titanium drivers

OPPO's Enco Buds 2 earbuds have a new design, upgraded audio drivers,...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo y15 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo y15 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 pro max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 pro max price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo a57 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo a57 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story