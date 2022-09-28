Advertisement
  Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo X80 Lite

  • Vivo will soon release the X80 Lite.
  • The phone has a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen that is 6.4 inches wide.
  • It’s powered by its 5,000 mAh battery and has an Octa Core processor.
Vivo will soon release the X80 Lite to compete with other phones on the market. Vivo might make other versions of the X80, but this one is the lite series X version.

After other phones in the X-series did well when they came out, the Vivo X80 Lite will be the next one.

The company will show us more up-to-date specs and features with the Vivo X80 Lite.

The phone has a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen that is 6.4 inches wide. It’s 90Hz. The phone is powered by its 5,000 mAh battery.

The Vivo X80 Lite is faster because it has an Octa Core Processor and a Dimensity 900 Chipset.

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan

The Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X80 Lite specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDiamond Black, Sunrise Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel color, Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

Samsung and Intel are developing sliding PCs
Samsung and Intel are developing sliding PCs

Samsung and Intel showed off prototype PCs with a sliding display at...

