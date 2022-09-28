Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo will soon release the X80 Lite.

The phone has a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen that is 6.4 inches wide.

It’s powered by its 5,000 mAh battery and has an Octa Core processor.

Vivo will soon release the X80 Lite to compete with other phones on the market. Vivo might make other versions of the X80, but this one is the lite series X version.

After other phones in the X-series did well when they came out, the Vivo X80 Lite will be the next one.

The company will show us more up-to-date specs and features with the Vivo X80 Lite.

It's 90Hz.

The Vivo X80 Lite is faster because it has an Octa Core Processor and a Dimensity 900 Chipset.

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan

The Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X80 Lite specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel color, Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min ( advertised )

