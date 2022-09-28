Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung and Intel are developing sliding PCs
Vivo will soon release the X80 Lite to compete with other phones on the market. Vivo might make other versions of the X80, but this one is the lite series X version.
After other phones in the X-series did well when they came out, the Vivo X80 Lite will be the next one.
The company will show us more up-to-date specs and features with the Vivo X80 Lite.
The phone has a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen that is 6.4 inches wide. It’s 90Hz. The phone is powered by its 5,000 mAh battery.
The Vivo X80 Lite is faster because it has an Octa Core Processor and a Dimensity 900 Chipset.
The Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel color, Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
