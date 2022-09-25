Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Realme C11 price in Pakistan with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 Pixels
Vivo’s X90 Pro will launch soon. The business recently released the 5G Vivo X80 Pro, which performs well versus other brands. Vivo’s X90 Pro could replace the X80 Pro with more updated specs and features. The famed Twitter leaker validated some of this phone’s specs. The Vivo X90 Pro could come in December with premium cameras, a Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The camera sensor is 1 inch. Vivo X90’s Pro will include a 1-inch camera sensor. Sony IMX989 is included. According to latest rumours, this phone’s camera will have periscope zoom. Vivo X90 Pro includes a 50 MP, 8 MP, 12 MP, and 48 MP quad camera configuration with a dual dual-tone LED flash. The front camera is 30 MP. Vivo’s new X90 Pro has a 6.8-inch LTPO3 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery and can be fully charged in minutes using 100W. This phone ran Android 12. Unknown release date. The X80 Pro was released in China and France and Europe in 2022. The X90 Pro will follow in 2023. Now Samsung and other firms can introduce X90 Pro-style features.
The Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 174,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W
