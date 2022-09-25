Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo’s X90 Pro will launch soon. The business recently released the 5G Vivo X80 Pro, which performs well versus other brands. Vivo’s X90 Pro could replace the X80 Pro with more updated specs and features. The famed Twitter leaker validated some of this phone’s specs. The Vivo X90 Pro could come in December with premium cameras, a Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The camera sensor is 1 inch. Vivo X90’s Pro will include a 1-inch camera sensor. Sony IMX989 is included. According to latest rumours, this phone’s camera will have periscope zoom. Vivo X90 Pro includes a 50 MP, 8 MP, 12 MP, and 48 MP quad camera configuration with a dual dual-tone LED flash. The front camera is 30 MP. Vivo’s new X90 Pro has a 6.8-inch LTPO3 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery and can be fully charged in minutes using 100W. This phone ran Android 12. Unknown release date. The X80 Pro was released in China and France and Europe in 2022. The X90 Pro will follow in 2023. Now Samsung and other firms can introduce X90 Pro-style features.

Also check: AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Sept 2022

Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 174,999/-

Vivo X90 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W