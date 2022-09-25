Advertisement
Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo’s X90 Pro will launch soon. The business recently released the 5G Vivo X80 Pro, which performs well versus other brands. Vivo’s X90 Pro could replace the X80 Pro with more updated specs and features. The famed Twitter leaker validated some of this phone’s specs. The Vivo X90 Pro could come in December with premium cameras, a Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The camera sensor is 1 inch. Vivo X90’s Pro will include a 1-inch camera sensor. Sony IMX989 is included. According to latest rumours, this phone’s camera will have periscope zoom. Vivo X90 Pro includes a 50 MP, 8 MP, 12 MP, and 48 MP quad camera configuration with a dual dual-tone LED flash. The front camera is 30 MP. Vivo’s new X90 Pro has a 6.8-inch LTPO3 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery and can be fully charged in minutes using 100W. This phone ran Android 12. Unknown release date. The X80 Pro was released in China and France and Europe in 2022. The X90 Pro will follow in 2023. Now Samsung and other firms can introduce X90 Pro-style features.

Also check: AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Sept 2022

Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 174,999/-

Vivo X90 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyLTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W

