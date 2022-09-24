Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
Tecno is making a smartphone called the Pova Neo. The Pova-series phone from the Chinese company Tecno is being shown off for the first time.
The new phone will be in the mid-range segment. This device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25, a new smartphone chipset (12 nm).
Tecno’s Pova Neo features an Octa-Core processor. The PowerVR GE8320 is the GPU.
This next smartphone will have a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels.
The smartphones are powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|171.4 x 77.3 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Obsidian, Geek blue, Powehi
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
