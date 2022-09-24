Advertisement
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features

Articles
  • The Pova-series phone from the Chinese company Tecno is being shown off for the first time.
  • This next smartphone will have a 6.8-inch screen.
  • The MediaTek Helio G25 is a new smartphone chipset (12 nm).
Tecno is making a smartphone called the Pova Neo. The Pova-series phone from the Chinese company Tecno is being shown off for the first time.

The new phone will be in the mid-range segment. This device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25, a new smartphone chipset (12 nm).

Tecno’s Pova Neo features an Octa-Core processor. The PowerVR GE8320 is the GPU.

This next smartphone will have a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels.

The smartphones are powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Tecno Pova Neo specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions171.4 x 77.3 x 9.1 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian, Geek blue, Powehi
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features

Vivo will soon put the V23e on the market. The Mediatek Helio...

