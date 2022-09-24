Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features

The Pova-series phone from the Chinese company Tecno is being shown off for the first time.

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Tecno Pova Neo specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 171.4 x 77.3 x 9. 1 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Obsidian , Geek blue, Powehi Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB ) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

