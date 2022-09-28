Vivo y21 price in Pakistan with storage capacity for large files

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G images and specs Expose
Vivo launched Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan and the specs you want. The smartphone will be mid-range, although the specs seem upper mid-range. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21, which is less powerful than other chipsets. The new Vivo Y21 will run the latest Android 10 operating system. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch. Vivo Y21’s screen is full HD and 720 x 1600Pixels. The Vivo smart Y21 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It can contain large files. Using the phone’s specialised slot, you can expand its storage. Vivo’s Y21 will have a triple camera for high-end results. The main 13-megapixel sensor is a wide-angle camera, while the 2 megapixel macro sensor is standard. 13-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The Y21 has a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery. This big battery will provide enough backup time. The Y21’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader protects your info. This safeguards your info. The Y21 from Vivo is a smartphone that offers everything at a reasonable price. Other smart tech companies like Vivo Y21 deliver superior smartphones like Samsung.
The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
