  Vivo y21 price in Pakistan with storage capacity for large files
  • Vivo launched Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan and the specs you want.
  • Vivo’s Y21 will have a triple camera for high-end results.
  • The main 13-megapixel sensor is a wide-angle camera.
Vivo launched Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan and the specs you want. The smartphone will be mid-range, although the specs seem upper mid-range. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21, which is less powerful than other chipsets. The new Vivo Y21 will run the latest Android 10 operating system. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch. Vivo Y21’s screen is full HD and 720 x 1600Pixels. The Vivo smart Y21 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It can contain large files. Using the phone’s specialised slot, you can expand its storage. Vivo’s Y21 will have a triple camera for high-end results. The main 13-megapixel sensor is a wide-angle camera, while the 2 megapixel macro sensor is standard. 13-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The Y21 has a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery. This big battery will provide enough backup time. The Y21’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader protects your info. This safeguards your info. The Y21 from Vivo is a smartphone that offers everything at a reasonable price. Other smart tech companies like Vivo Y21 deliver superior smartphones like Samsung.

Vivo y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Vivo y21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Also Read

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G images and specs Expose
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G images and specs Expose

The chain has formally announced the launch schedule. The Infinix Zero Ultra...

