Vivo y21 price in Pakistan with storage capacity for large files

Vivo launched Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan and the specs you want.

Vivo’s Y21 will have a triple camera for high-end results.

The main 13-megapixel sensor is a wide-angle camera.

Vivo launched Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan and the specs you want. The smartphone will be mid-range, although the specs seem upper mid-range. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21, which is less powerful than other chipsets. The new Vivo Y21 will run the latest Android 10 operating system. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch. Vivo Y21’s screen is full HD and 720 x 1600Pixels. The Vivo smart Y21 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It can contain large files. Using the phone’s specialised slot, you can expand its storage. Vivo’s Y21 will have a triple camera for high-end results. The main 13-megapixel sensor is a wide-angle camera, while the 2 megapixel macro sensor is standard. 13-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The Y21 has a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery. This big battery will provide enough backup time. The Y21’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader protects your info. This safeguards your info. The Y21 from Vivo is a smartphone that offers everything at a reasonable price. Other smart tech companies like Vivo Y21 deliver superior smartphones like Samsung.

Vivo y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Vivo y21 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

