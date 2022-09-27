Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

The Y33s is being made by the smart tech company Vivo.

This will be the company’s first phone and will be a mid-range device.

The phone will be powered by the Helio G80 CPU, which is currently the most powerful on the market.

The Y33s is being made by the smart tech company Vivo. Vivo plans to make a new smartphone in the Y-series line.

The Vivo Y33s, which will be the company’s first phone, will be a mid-range phone.

The new phone will be powered by the Helio G80 CPU, which is currently the most powerful chipset on the market.

This device has a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core processor.

The Vivo Y33s has a screen that is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 5000 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33s specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Mirror Black, Midday Dream FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging Advertisement

