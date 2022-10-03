Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro Max

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a strong A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast.
  • The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1284 x 2778 pixels) resolution.
  • It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Apple will release the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is developing a new smartphone. Jon Prosser predicted Apple would release new phones in 2022.

Read more: Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 30th Sept 2022

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a strong A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast.

Under the hood of this smartphone is an Apple GPU graphics processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1284 x 2778 pixels) resolution. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 339,999/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraUltra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
