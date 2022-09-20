Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33s will be the company’s debut phone, and it will be a mid-range handset.

Smart tech company Vivo is putting Y33s on the market. Vivo is going to show off a new Y-series smartphone.

The Vivo Y33s will be the company’s debut phone, and it will be a mid-range handset.

The new smartphone will be powered by the most powerful CPU on the market, the Helio G80 chipset.

This device features an Octa-Core 2.0GHz CPU and a Mali-G52 GPU.

The Y33s from Vivo sports a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. IPS LCD Touchscreen with Capacitance.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/- Vivo Y33s specs BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Mirror Black, Midday Dream FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

