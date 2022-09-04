Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Vivo Y51

  • The Vivo Y51 boasts a 6.38-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400.
  • The phone will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.
  • It will have a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and will be priced in the middle.
Smart tech Vivo is introducing the Y51 soon. Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is working on a new device in its Y-series line.

The new phone will be called the Vivo Y51 and will be priced in the middle.

The Vivo Y51 smartphone, the company’s forthcoming smartphone, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.

The company’s future smartphone will have a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The Vivo Y51 boasts a 6.38-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/-

Vivo Y51 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

