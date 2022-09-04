Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 3 is a smartphone with an impressive 8 gigabytes of...
Smart tech Vivo is introducing the Y51 soon. Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is working on a new device in its Y-series line.
The new phone will be called the Vivo Y51 and will be priced in the middle.
The Vivo Y51 smartphone, the company’s forthcoming smartphone, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.
The company’s future smartphone will have a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The Vivo Y51 boasts a 6.38-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400.
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.