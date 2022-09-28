Advertisement
Articles
Vivo Y73T price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo Y73T has an amazing MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Vivo Y73T is anticipated to weigh around 199.8 g and have a 6.58-inch screen size.

With an Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the Vivo Y73T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

This model is expected to have a front camera that is 8 MP (f/2.0 wide), a rear camera that is 50 MP (f/1.8, 26mm wide), PDAF + 2 MP (f/2.4 macro), and a rear camera that is 50 MP (f/1.8, 26mm wide). LED flash, HDR, and panorama are additional camera functions.

This model will have connectivity features including Messaging, Phonebook, Audio Player, FM Radio, Games, Video Player, Edge, GPRS, 2G, 5G, 3G, and 4G.

The Vivo Y73T has the following sensors: a compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Vivo Y73T price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,585.

Vivo Y73T Specifications

General

ColoursBlack, Blue, Pink
Device typeSmartphone
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Design

Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic bac
Weight199.8 g

Display

Screen resolution1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen size6.58 inches

Performance

ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM8 GB

Storage

Card SlotNo
MessagingYes
PhonebookYes
Internal Storage128 GB/256 GB

Camera

Camera FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Front Camera8 MP (f/2.0 wide)
Primary camera50 MP, (f/1.8, 26mm wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (f/2.4 macro)
Video Recording[email protected]

Multimedia

Audio PlayerYes
FM RadioYes
GamesYes
Video PlayerYes

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
EdgeYes
GPRSYes
GPS FacilityYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Network support

2GYes
5GYes
3GYes
4GYes

More features

Quick ChargingFast Charging
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

 

Also Read

Vivo launches Y73t with 6,000 mAh battery & latest specs
Vivo launches Y73t with 6,000 mAh battery & latest specs

Vivo Y73t discreetly made its debut in China. It has a 6.58-inch...

