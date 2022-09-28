Vivo Y73T price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo launches Y73t with 6,000 mAh battery & latest specs
Vivo Y73t discreetly made its debut in China. It has a 6.58-inch...
Vivo Y73T has an amazing MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage.
Vivo Y73T is anticipated to weigh around 199.8 g and have a 6.58-inch screen size.
With an Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the Vivo Y73T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.
This model is expected to have a front camera that is 8 MP (f/2.0 wide), a rear camera that is 50 MP (f/1.8, 26mm wide), PDAF + 2 MP (f/2.4 macro), and a rear camera that is 50 MP (f/1.8, 26mm wide). LED flash, HDR, and panorama are additional camera functions.
This model will have connectivity features including Messaging, Phonebook, Audio Player, FM Radio, Games, Video Player, Edge, GPRS, 2G, 5G, 3G, and 4G.
The Vivo Y73T has the following sensors: a compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Vivo Y73T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,585.
|Colours
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Device type
|Smartphone
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic bac
|Weight
|199.8 g
|Screen resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen size
|6.58 inches
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM
|8 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|Messaging
|Yes
|Phonebook
|Yes
|Internal Storage
|128 GB/256 GB
|Camera Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Front Camera
|8 MP (f/2.0 wide)
|Primary camera
|50 MP, (f/1.8, 26mm wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (f/2.4 macro)
|Video Recording
|[email protected]
|Audio Player
|Yes
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Games
|Yes
|Video Player
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|Edge
|Yes
|GPRS
|Yes
|GPS Facility
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|2G
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G
|Yes
|Quick Charging
|Fast Charging
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
