Vivo Y73T price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo Y73T has an amazing MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Vivo Y73T is anticipated to weigh around 199.8 g and have a 6.58-inch screen size.

With an Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the Vivo Y73T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

This model is expected to have a front camera that is 8 MP (f/2.0 wide), a rear camera that is 50 MP (f/1.8, 26mm wide), PDAF + 2 MP (f/2.4 macro), and a rear camera that is 50 MP (f/1.8, 26mm wide). LED flash, HDR, and panorama are additional camera functions.

This model will have connectivity features including Messaging, Phonebook, Audio Player, FM Radio, Games, Video Player, Edge, GPRS, 2G, 5G, 3G, and 4G.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y73T has the following sensors: a compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Vivo Y73T price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,585.

Vivo Y73T Specifications

General

Colours Black, Blue, Pink Device type Smartphone Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Design

Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic bac Weight 199.8 g

Display

Screen resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Screen size 6.58 inches

Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 8 GB

Storage

Card Slot No Messaging Yes Phonebook Yes Internal Storage 128 GB/256 GB

Camera

Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Front Camera 8 MP (f/2.0 wide) Primary camera 50 MP, (f/1.8, 26mm wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (f/2.4 macro) Video Recording [email protected]

Multimedia

Audio Player Yes FM Radio Yes Games Yes Video Player Yes

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Edge Yes GPRS Yes GPS Facility Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Network support

2G Yes 5G Yes 3G Yes 4G Yes

More features

Quick Charging Fast Charging Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Also Read Vivo launches Y73t with 6,000 mAh battery & latest specs Vivo Y73t discreetly made its debut in China. It has a 6.58-inch...