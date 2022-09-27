Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage

Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage

Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y90 is a good affordable smartphone that can replace the Samsung.
  • The phone will employ the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.
  • Vivo’s Y90 has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It runs Android v9.0 (Pie).
Advertisement

Vivo releasedY90 with reasonable price everyone with average in in Pakistan can buy this phone. The price in Pakistan is not expensive. The specs reveal it’s a low-cost, entry-level phone. The Vivo Y90’s specs are better than comparable entry-level phones. The phone will employ the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Vivo’s Y90 has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Most inexpensive phones have minimal internal storage, but Vivo’s new Y90 lets you expand the memory up to 256 gigabytes, solving storage difficulties. The phone has one back camera. Vivo’s Y90 will have an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The 6.22-inch screen gives the new Y90 full HD and 720 x 1520 pixels. Screen notch holds the front camera. Y90’s fingerprint reader is missing. You can’t expect such high-end tech in a cheap phone. Smartphones have LED flashes on the rear. A 4020 mAh battery powers the Y90. It runs Android v9.0 (Pie). Unofficially, the new Vivo Y90 will be available mid-July. The Vivo Y90 is a good affordable smartphone that can replace the Samsung.

Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan is 15,999/-

Vivo Y90 specs

BuildOSAndroid Android 8.1 (Oreo)
UIFuntouch OS 4.5
Dimensions155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.22 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain8 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat5 150/75 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4030 mAh

Also Read

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs

In June 2021, V21e 5G was made available, around two months following...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Apple iphone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Apple iphone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story