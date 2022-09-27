Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo releasedY90 with reasonable price everyone with average in in Pakistan can buy this phone. The price in Pakistan is not expensive. The specs reveal it’s a low-cost, entry-level phone. The Vivo Y90’s specs are better than comparable entry-level phones. The phone will employ the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Vivo’s Y90 has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Most inexpensive phones have minimal internal storage, but Vivo’s new Y90 lets you expand the memory up to 256 gigabytes, solving storage difficulties. The phone has one back camera. Vivo’s Y90 will have an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The 6.22-inch screen gives the new Y90 full HD and 720 x 1520 pixels. Screen notch holds the front camera. Y90’s fingerprint reader is missing. You can’t expect such high-end tech in a cheap phone. Smartphones have LED flashes on the rear. A 4020 mAh battery powers the Y90. It runs Android v9.0 (Pie). Unofficially, the new Vivo Y90 will be available mid-July. The Vivo Y90 is a good affordable smartphone that can replace the Samsung.
The Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan is 15,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android Android 8.1 (Oreo)
|UI
|Funtouch OS 4.5
|Dimensions
|155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.22 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat5 150/75 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4030 mAh
