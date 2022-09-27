Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage

Vivo Y90 is a good affordable smartphone that can replace the Samsung.

Vivo releasedY90 with reasonable price everyone with average in in Pakistan can buy this phone. The price in Pakistan is not expensive. The specs reveal it’s a low-cost, entry-level phone. The Vivo Y90’s specs are better than comparable entry-level phones. The phone will employ the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Vivo’s Y90 has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Most inexpensive phones have minimal internal storage, but Vivo’s new Y90 lets you expand the memory up to 256 gigabytes, solving storage difficulties. The phone has one back camera. Vivo’s Y90 will have an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The 6.22-inch screen gives the new Y90 full HD and 720 x 1520 pixels. Screen notch holds the front camera. Y90’s fingerprint reader is missing. You can’t expect such high-end tech in a cheap phone. Smartphones have LED flashes on the rear. A 4020 mAh battery powers the Y90. It runs Android v9.0 (Pie). Unofficially, the new Vivo Y90 will be available mid-July. The Vivo Y90 is a good affordable smartphone that can replace the Samsung.

Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan is 15,999/-

Vivo Y90 specs

Build OS Android Android 8.1 ( Oreo ) UI Funtouch OS 4.5 Dimensions 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.22 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 8 MP, autofocus , LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat5 150/75 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4030 mAh