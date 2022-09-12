WhatsApp will soon launch a new camera shortcut for iPhone users

A screenshot has emerged online, revealing that the camera shortcut is located within the navigation bar.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging network, continues to introduce new services for its customers in order to retain them. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that would provide a new camera shortcut to their app for iPhone users.

The social messaging juggernaut recently filed a new upgrade through the TestFlight beta programme, according to the most current reports by WABetaInfo.

It is now updated to version 22.19.0.75. The TestFlight build is 22.19.0, whereas the most recent version shown in the WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75.

A screenshot has emerged online, revealing that the camera shortcut is located within the navigation bar. Furthermore, it will appear for iPhone users who can already create a community in the future.

It appears to be the same as the one used in the WhatsApp beta for Android. However, according to sources, it was briefly removed in another update owing to a glitch. This brand-new shortcut is currently in the works. Furthermore, it is still not visible to users because WhatsApp intends to include it in a future software version. So, let us wait and see what happens next. In addition, WhatsApp is developing a new feature for businesses that will allow them to monitor chats from their linked devices in a future subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses. It was made public earlier this month. Under this new optional subscription plan, WhatsApp Premium customers will be able to access extra services such as the ability to build a bespoke business connection and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future. The social messaging behemoth is exploring a slew of new features that will undoubtedly improve users' experiences. So, stay tuned for more information on the planned additions and adjustments.