Wi-Fi 7 reached 5Gbps, five times faster than your current router

The standard will most likely initially appear on high-end motherboards, laptops, and smartphones.

According to PC Gamer, Intel and Broadcom worked together on a Wi-Fi 7 demo in preparation for its upcoming certification in 2023.

The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point.

The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get much faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the journal stated.

Prior to certification, the Wi-Fi standard was in an advanced stage of development, as shown by the demonstration.

While Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E currently do not have a strong market position, moving forward to Wi-Fi 7 has a lot of potential for both the corporations who created the standard, such as Intel and Broadcom, as well as the organisations and consumers who will be using it.

Some of the reasons for this are Wi-Fi 7’s lower latency and capacity to simultaneously connect to several high-resolution video streams on a single network, together with Intel and Broadcom’s expectations that it will perform well with AR and VR services, are some of the reasons for this.

With less network congestion anticipated, the standard is also anticipated to be popular with gamers.

Wi-Fi 7 is expected to be fully certified by the middle of 2023, with goods certified to function with the standards hitting stores in the second half of the year.

According to Intel and Broadcom, Wi-Fi 7 products will still be backwards compatible with older connectivity protocols such as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E.

While the Wi-Fi 7 demo is promising, its actual launch and rollout will determine its success. Similar to Wi-Fi 6E, having few items on the market can cause the standard’s power to fall flat.

According to PC Gamer, the standard will most likely initially appear on high-end motherboards, laptops, and smartphones, followed by routers and access points.

