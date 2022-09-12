Google Pixel Foldable camera details leaked

Leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered the camera specifications of an additional Pixel Foldable variant, which he claims to be distinct from the first one.

Now, well-known leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered the camera specifications of an additional Pixel Foldable variant, which he claims to be distinct from the first one.

The device includes a triple camera unit on the rear and is known by the codename “Felix,” according to Kuba. A 12MP IMX386 ultrawide lens, a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens, plus a 64MP IMX787 main sensor make up this camera.

The inner camera employs an 8MP IMX355 sensor, whereas the outside camera on the front also uses the S5K3J1 sensor.

The camera HAL, however, seems to indicate something completely different. “Felix”, F10, includes multiple references to folded and unfolded states, as well as outer and inner cameras. pic.twitter.com/YrwJ482hdz — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

Although no definite information is known about the Pixel Foldable aka Pixel Notepad yet, however, we should anticipate to hear more about it on October 6, when Google has scheduled the Pixel 7 series debut.

According to reports, the device will most likely have a square design when unfolded and have a similar form factor to the Oppo Find N.

According to rumours, it will have a 5.8-inch display and the company’s Tensor chipset.

