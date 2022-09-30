Xiaomi 12S Ultra price in Pakistan with Non-removable Li-Po 4860 mAh battery

The new phone price is reasonable in Pakistan.

Xiaomi is launching 12S Ultra with reasonable price in Pakistan. The amazing phone is waiting for the customers. the stylish phone specifications are amazing. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-Core processor inside Xiaomi’s 12S Incredibly to make it ultra fast. It has an Adreno 730 GPU. The phone’s 6.73-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and full HD. Xiaomi 12S Ultra has the newest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is noted for its excellent results. 12S Ultra by Xiaomi will have 12GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

The Xiaomi Ultra has 256GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data. Quad Cameras are on the back of the phone. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will include 50 megapixels, 48 megapixels, and a TOF 3D lens. This phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera to make selfies easier and more appealing. The under-display optical fingerprint reader secures the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s data and only lets authorized users access it. The non-removable Li-Po 4860 mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Samsung and other tech companies will face competition when 12S Ultras are unveiled.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/

Xiaomi 12S Ultra specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 163.2 x 75 x 9. 1 mm Weight 225 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Dark Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, Dual-Pixel PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Leica lenses, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], 4K @30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS, Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit rec. (4K, 1080p) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity Li-Po Non removable 4860 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 41 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 52 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4, Power Delivery 3.0

