Xiaomi 12S Ultra price in Pakistan with Non-removable Li-Po 4860 mAh battery

Xiaomi is launching 12S Ultra with reasonable price in Pakistan. The amazing phone is waiting for the customers. the stylish phone specifications are amazing. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-Core processor inside Xiaomi’s 12S Incredibly to make it ultra fast. It has an Adreno 730 GPU. The phone’s 6.73-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and full HD. Xiaomi 12S Ultra has the newest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is noted for its excellent results. 12S Ultra by Xiaomi will have 12GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.
The Xiaomi Ultra has 256GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data. Quad Cameras are on the back of the phone. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will include 50 megapixels, 48 megapixels, and a TOF 3D lens. This phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera to make selfies easier and more appealing. The under-display optical fingerprint reader secures the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s data and only lets authorized users access it. The non-removable Li-Po 4860 mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Samsung and other tech companies will face competition when 12S Ultras are unveiled.
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|163.2 x 75 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|225 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Dark Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.73 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, Dual-Pixel PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Leica lenses, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], 4K@30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS, Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit rec. (4K, 1080p)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-Po Non removable 4860 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 41 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 52 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4, Power Delivery 3.0
