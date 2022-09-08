Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

  • Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • A powerful chipset called Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset.
  • 5000 mAh battery to get enough backup time.
Xiaomi will soon release a new 13 Ultra smartphone. The corporation is working on a new device in its new series named 13 for the upcoming smartphone. This new top smartphone will be known as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A strong chipset known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset will power the smartphone. This is one of the most recent flagship chipsets on the market, and to give it extra power, Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor. The handset boasts an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a large screen size of 6.7 Inches, which users would appreciate. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone will sport a full HD display.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.19 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset
GPUAdreno
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, 1.1â€ AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum framePhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Also Read

Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs and price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs and price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon. It is the Xiaomi 13S...

