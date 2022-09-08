Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Xiaomi will soon release a new 13 Ultra smartphone. The corporation is working on a new device in its new series named 13 for the upcoming smartphone. This new top smartphone will be known as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A strong chipset known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset will power the smartphone. This is one of the most recent flagship chipsets on the market, and to give it extra power, Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor. The handset boasts an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a large screen size of 6.7 Inches, which users would appreciate. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone will sport a full HD display.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Ultra specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.19 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset GPU Adreno Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, 1.1â€ AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame , Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

