Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs and price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon. It is the Xiaomi 13S...
Xiaomi will soon release a new 13 Ultra smartphone. The corporation is working on a new device in its new series named 13 for the upcoming smartphone. This new top smartphone will be known as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A strong chipset known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset will power the smartphone. This is one of the most recent flagship chipsets on the market, and to give it extra power, Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor. The handset boasts an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a large screen size of 6.7 Inches, which users would appreciate. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone will sport a full HD display.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.19 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, 1.1â€ AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
