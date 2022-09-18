Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G

  • Xiaomi is releasing a new phone in its Note series.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G is the name of the new phone.
  • It will come with a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note with the name “11 5G” at the end.

Xiaomi is releasing a new phone in its Note series. The new phone will replace the Redmi Note 10T, which came out five months ago.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G is the name of the new phone. A powerful chipset called MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G will power the phone (6 nm).

This is one of the newest chipsets on the market, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 5G gives it more power with a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The screen on the Oppo A57 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G full specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, Mint Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)

