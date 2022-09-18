Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features
The Oppo Sharp A15 will be the company's new low-end smartphone. It...
Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note with the name “11 5G” at the end.
Xiaomi is releasing a new phone in its Note series. The new phone will replace the Redmi Note 10T, which came out five months ago.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G is the name of the new phone. A powerful chipset called MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G will power the phone (6 nm).
This is one of the newest chipsets on the market, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 5G gives it more power with a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The screen on the Oppo A57 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Mysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, Mint Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.