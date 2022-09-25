Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
It boasts a big 6.4-inch display, an astonishing 5000+ mAh battery, and a decent chipset as well.
The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 9, although it can be upgraded to Android 10 later.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 43,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI 11
|Dimensions
|165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|209 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Interstellar Black, Glacier White, Aurora Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 119Â° (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W
Price
|Price in Rs: 43,999 Price in USD: $328
