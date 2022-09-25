Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It boasts a big 6.4-inch display, an astonishing 5000+ mAh battery, and a decent chipset as well.

The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 9, although it can be upgraded to Android 10 later.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 43,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI 11
Dimensions165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsInterstellar Black, Glacier White, Aurora Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 119Â° (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 30W
Price

Price in Rs: 43,999    Price in USD: $328

 

