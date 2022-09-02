Zoom has announced new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team

The team will use Zoom throughout the 2022 Formula.

With a new agreement with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Zoom is expanding its presence in Formula 1. The current Formula 1 world champions have announced that the industry leader in video conferencing would serve as their official unified communications provider, offering a variety of services to the team as it travels the world in its quest for a second straight championship.

“We are very excited about partnering with Zoom,” Christian Horner, the CEO and Principal of the renowned Oracle Red Bull Racing Team “ Their forward-thinking approach to communications mirrors our attitude to racing on track. They are fast, secure, and reliable in everything they deliver. Zoom’s proven track record of innovation will enhance our communication capabilities and provide us with a cohesive platform that will continue to bind the entire team together.”

The team will use a variety of Zoom tools throughout the remainder of the 2022 Formula One season, from its headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK, to the pit walls at the last eight races.

This features Zoom Chat, which allows team members to immediately message and collaborate with coworkers from anywhere in the world. If necessary, these Zoom Chats can be rapidly converted into video meetings with a simple click.

“We only want to work with the finest in class,” Horner said during a press conference. “Zoom will be critical to how we operate on a daily basis.”

Zoom video sessions, according to Horner, may be valuable for race debriefs, when team members who are no longer at the track (for example, back at the factory) could participate and provide comments. Such calls also allow colleagues to read each other’s faces more accurately, fostering stronger team spirit and bonds even when they are hundreds of miles apart.

Away from the racetrack, Oracle Red Bull Racing will use Zoom Events to enhance its engagement with fans worldwide, hosting unique hybrid events and experiences wherever they go. “It’s not just a sticker on the automobile,” Horner explained.

Zoom currently has a Formula 1 sponsorship relationship, but this new agreement will allow it to power a specific team for the first time, as well as foster general innovation. Janine Pelosi, CMO of Zoom, stated

Beginning with the upcoming race at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, Oracle Red Bull Racing cars and drivers will wear Zoom livery.

“F1 is not a 9-to-5 job; it’s a way of life,” Horner explained. “You must go above and beyond while while remaining flexible with your staff.” Zoom allows us to be flexible while still engaging everyone as a team.”

